R20m set aside to curb vandalism of CT municipal infrastructure

CAPE TOWN - Nearly R20 million has been set aside to beef up security around municipal infrastructure to deal with increasing vandalism.

In one incident, the Mayenzeke Clinic in Khayelitsha was burgled earlier this month. Computers, nutritional products and various other items were stolen.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien has urged community members to help safeguard such facilities.

“It’s also very true that in many cases criminals are known to communities. We urge residents to protect these facilities and to help protect our assets.”