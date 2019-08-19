View all in Latest
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage

Investigators have called on anyone who witnessed last week’s incident to come forward with more details of the attacker who called Itumeleng Tsoeu - who was breastfeeding her son - a baboon.

Itumeleng Tsoeu says she was pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding her baby in her car. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Vanderbijlpark police are now scrutinising CCTV footage obtained after a mother and her four-month-old baby boy were pepper-sprayed during a racist incident involving a parking spot at the Vaal Mall.

Investigators have called on anyone who witnessed last week’s incident to come forward with more details of the attacker who called Itumeleng Tsoeu - who was breastfeeding her son - a baboon.

The woman discharged pepper spray into their car.

The police’s Gertrude Makhale said that the investigating officer working on the common assault case managed to retrieve the CCTV footage of the incident but there was a problem.

"We have the footage but there are several discrepancies with it."

Makhale said that the investigating officer would on Monday morning turn to the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court for guidance on the matter.

"It's one of those things where the pepper spray is used, we must know which charge can be used and also when he or she reads the statement to give more advice on what has to be done [sic]."

The police would also ask for advice about whether more charges should be added.

WATCH: 'I'll shoot you and your baboon' - Mom recounts being pepper-sprayed while breastfeeding in car

Timeline

