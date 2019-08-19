Parliament committee to continue meeting on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures

Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.

CAPE TOWN - The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services will continue with its planned meeting to consider the restoration of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to office on Tuesday.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said they had noted media reports about certain parties wanting to stop the parliamentary process until the review application by Jiba had been concluded by the High Court.

Jiba asked the court to set aside the Mokgoro report after President Cyril Ramaphosa used it in April to relieve her and Mrwebi of their duties in the NPA.

At its July meeting, the portfolio committee agreed to give Jiba and Mrwebi 10 days to make submissions to Parliament on why they should be reinstated.

The committee received a briefing from Parliament’s legal advisor on the removal of Jiba and Mrwebi from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the committee would continue with its programme as members had not been formally informed or interdicted from going ahead with the process.

He said that in terms of legislation, Ramaphosa must refer his decision to Parliament for approval.

Magwanishe said the law stated that once the president sent his report to Parliament, Parliament had 30 days to respond and the committee did not want to be in violation of the law and would continue to process.