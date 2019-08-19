Orange Grove residents raid foreign national homes after 'used' coffins found
A group of residents went on the rampage on Sunday evicting foreign nationals accusing them of illegally occupying the houses and of dealing in drugs.
ORANGE GROVE - Some foreign nationals in Orange Grove in Johannesburg have told Eyewitness News they've been forced to leave the area after locals illegally invaded their homes and vandalised their belongings.
A group of residents went on the rampage on Sunday, evicting foreign nationals and accusing them of illegally occupying the houses and of dealing in drugs.
At least 20 coffins were discovered at one of the properties and were dragged to the streets along with the furniture.
The community raided one of the hijacked houses in Orange Grove,this is what they found 🤦🏿♂️ some of these coffins have been labeled & look like they have been used before smh ✋🏾 aba tsamaye 🤮 pic.twitter.com/D0aLNH0MOw— YoungWilliamWallace (@ThaboPhoenix_) August 18, 2019
About 12 people were arrested last week in the same area for public violence.
A community gripped by fear after a group of locals targeted homes occupied by foreign nationals.
One man said: “I am scared to even stay in this place, I don’t know what I am going to do. I am scared, I am afraid of those guys.”
One man said he's been forced to move his family to Pretoria to seek refuge.
“I am scared, I have to send my family to Pretoria to my big brother," he said.
A caretaker at a property where at least 20 coffins were found and thrown out on the streets by locals claims the owner is a businessman who re-sells new coffins to funeral parlours.
Police have confiscated the coffins while investigations continue, and they're searching for those behind the illegal evictions.
