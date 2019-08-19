Operation Lockdown: 1,800 litres of liquor seized, 98 wanted suspects nabbed

Twenty-nine suspects were also arrested for illegally dealing in illegal alcohol, which led to nearly 1,800 litres of liquor being seized.

CAPE TOWN - Operation Lockdown has seen the arrest of 284 suspects in various parts of Cape Town between Thursday and Sunday.

The multidisciplinary operation was implemented in July and saw SAPS, metro police, traffic officials and National Defence Force members working together.

About 98 of these were wanted suspects for crimes ranging from theft to rape and murder.

“Ten arrests were made for possession of unlicensed firearms and a total of five firearms were confiscated, as well as ammunition. Sixty-seven suspects were arrested for possession of drugs," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Twenty-nine suspects were also arrested for illegally dealing in illegal alcohol, which led to nearly 1,800 litres of liquor being seized.

Potelwa said all operations were set to continue in an effort to make Cape Town safer.