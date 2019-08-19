Operation Lockdown: 1,800 litres of liquor seized, 98 wanted suspects nabbed
Twenty-nine suspects were also arrested for illegally dealing in illegal alcohol, which led to nearly 1,800 litres of liquor being seized.
CAPE TOWN - Operation Lockdown has seen the arrest of 284 suspects in various parts of Cape Town between Thursday and Sunday.
The multidisciplinary operation was implemented in July and saw SAPS, metro police, traffic officials and National Defence Force members working together.
About 98 of these were wanted suspects for crimes ranging from theft to rape and murder.
“Ten arrests were made for possession of unlicensed firearms and a total of five firearms were confiscated, as well as ammunition. Sixty-seven suspects were arrested for possession of drugs," said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.
Twenty-nine suspects were also arrested for illegally dealing in illegal alcohol, which led to nearly 1,800 litres of liquor being seized.
Potelwa said all operations were set to continue in an effort to make Cape Town safer.
Popular in Local
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
-
Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.