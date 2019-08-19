View all in Latest
Nxasana to reveal more details on golden handshake at state capture inquiry

Hearings are taking a break from evidence related to the Estina dairy farm project to focus again on the criminal justice system.

Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana. Picture: EWN
Former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana. Picture: EWN
45 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana is expected to return to the state capture commission on Monday.

Hearings are taking a break from evidence related to the Estina dairy farm project to focus again on the criminal justice system.

Former President Jacob Zuma unlawfully removed Nxasana from office in 2017, giving him a R17 million golden handshake.

The Constitutional Court reviewed and set aside that decision, as well as the decision to appoint Nxasana’s successor, Shaun Abrahams.

When Nxasana testified at the state capture commission of inquiry in June, he provided details about political meddling in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

He accused former President Jacob Zuma of flouting procedure to have him appointed as the national director.

After Nxasana was appointed, he said was denied access to Zuma’s corruption case docket, which was held by former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba.

The advocate is returning to the commission to testify about the steps taken to remove him from office which culminated in his golden handshake.

