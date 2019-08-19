Nxasana: I was told Jiba, Mrwebi were conspiring to oust me from NPA
Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana said that the campaign to oust him went as far as Zuma, who was then the president.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana said that soon after he was appointed to the top post in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he was told that former senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were conspiring to have him ousted.
Nxasana has returned to the commission after first testifying in June.
President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Jiba and Mrwebi after the Mokgoro Inquiry found the pair no longer fit to hold office.
Nxasana left office in 2015 after accepting a R17 million golden handshake but this was set aside by the Constitutional Court last year.
The advocate said that soon after he was appointed, he received an affidavit from NPA employee Terrence Joubert.
"The affidavit went on to say that Colonel Mhlongo told Joubert that Advocate Jiba had said to him that I'm not a good person to be appointed as a national director of the NPA and that he must try and get any dirt on me."
Nxasana said that the campaign to oust him went as far as Zuma, who was then the president.
"I believed that Advocate Jiba and Mrwebi in running their campaign to get me removed from the NPA, they also peddled misinformation to the president [Zuma] that I intended to reinstate the charges against him."
WATCH: Nxasana returns to Zondo Inquiry
