Nxasana: Jiba conspired to remove me from office

Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana was called back to conclude presenting his evidence after testifying in June.

A screengrab of former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana giving testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 19 August 2019. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube
A screengrab of former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana giving testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry on 19 August 2019. Picture: SABC Digital News/Youtube
25 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana on Monday said he believed former deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba was resentful towards him because she was promised the top job in the National Prosecuting Authority, but was overlooked.

This was among Nxasana’s submissions at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.

The advocate was called back to conclude presenting his evidence after testifying in June.

Nxasana said soon after he was appointed, he heard that Jiba was conspiring to have him removed from office, but he said she had nothing personal against him.

“The problem is that she was acting in that position for a long period, I think for a year, and hopes had been created. I then got information that when I was appointed, the minister of justice [at the time], Mr Radebe, then had promised her that she was going to recommend her.”

WATCH: Nxasana returns to Zondo Inquiry

