Nxasana: Jiba conspired to remove me from office
Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana was called back to conclude presenting his evidence after testifying in June.
PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana on Monday said he believed former deputy national director Nomgcobo Jiba was resentful towards him because she was promised the top job in the National Prosecuting Authority, but was overlooked.
This was among Nxasana’s submissions at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday.
The advocate was called back to conclude presenting his evidence after testifying in June.
Nxasana said soon after he was appointed, he heard that Jiba was conspiring to have him removed from office, but he said she had nothing personal against him.
“The problem is that she was acting in that position for a long period, I think for a year, and hopes had been created. I then got information that when I was appointed, the minister of justice [at the time], Mr Radebe, then had promised her that she was going to recommend her.”
WATCH: Nxasana returns to Zondo Inquiry
Popular in Local
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.