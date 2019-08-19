Nxasana: Zuma interference in NPA resulted in my departure

Mxolisi Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry where he provided details about the breakdown in the relationship between himself and Jacob Zuma.

PRETORIA - Former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana said it was former President Jacob Zuma who introduced the idea of mediation and a settlement which led to him leaving the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday where he provided details about the breakdown in the relationship between himself and Zuma.

The former president granted the advocate a R17 million golden handshake in 2016 but this was later set aside by the Constitutional Court.

Nxasana referred to correspondence between himself and Zuma after the then-president had announced a commission of inquiry to investigate Nxasana's fitness to hold office.

“I never proposed any mediation. In fact, the letter is very clear that I would have loved to have the matter resolved by a way of an inquiry. Part of part two of the letter… although the client wanted to resolve the matter in a way of an inquiry, he decided it was in the best interest to have the matter finalised.”

'I WANTED TO MEET WITH ZUMA'

Nxasana said he tried repeatedly to schedule a meeting with Zuma but was flatly ignored and had to deal with Zuma's private attorney, Michael Hulley.

Nxasana said incorrect rumours were being spread that he had intended to reinstate corruption charges against Zuma which was why he wanted to meet the former president.

“I was more concerned about what I was hearing, the rumours going around and I wanted to see the president. I wasn’t getting any joy and made all attempts to meet Mr Hulley of which I met him on the M1 in Midrand.”