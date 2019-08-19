Movement supports please call me inventor’s latest Vodacom court challenge

In 2016 the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom and Makate must negotiate a reasonable compensation for his invention.

JOHANNESBURG - The Please Call Me Movement has once again pledged its support for the inventor of the Vodacom SMS service Nkosana Makate as he takes the cell phone giant back to court.

Earlier this year, Makate indicated that he would take Vodacom’s compensation offer on review. The offer on the table can, however, not be disclosed due to contractual reasons.

The movement’s Modise Setoaba said members would be supporting Makate when he goes back to the High Court in Pretoria to fight for his compensation.

“We’ll support him all the way and we’ll respect all the court processes. So, whatever Mr Makate is happy with, that’s what we will support.”

Vodacom indicated that it would oppose the review application.