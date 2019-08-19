Movement supports please call me inventor’s latest Vodacom court challenge
In 2016 the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom and Makate must negotiate a reasonable compensation for his invention.
JOHANNESBURG - The Please Call Me Movement has once again pledged its support for the inventor of the Vodacom SMS service Nkosana Makate as he takes the cell phone giant back to court.
In 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that Vodacom and Makate must negotiate a reasonable compensation for his invention.
Earlier this year, Makate indicated that he would take Vodacom’s compensation offer on review. The offer on the table can, however, not be disclosed due to contractual reasons.
The movement’s Modise Setoaba said members would be supporting Makate when he goes back to the High Court in Pretoria to fight for his compensation.
“We’ll support him all the way and we’ll respect all the court processes. So, whatever Mr Makate is happy with, that’s what we will support.”
Vodacom indicated that it would oppose the review application.
Popular in Local
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
-
Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.