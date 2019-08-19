Moved to Arsenal to experience new challenge, says Luiz
David Luiz made a deadline day move across London to Arsenal where he signed a two-year contract after spending three seasons in a second stint with Chelsea.
LONDON - Defender David Luiz said he decided to move from Chelsea to Premier League rivals Arsenal for a different challenge after an “honest conversation” with manager Frank Lampard about the Stamford Bridge club’s new direction.
Luiz, 32, made a deadline day move across London to Arsenal where he signed a two-year contract after spending three seasons in a second stint with Chelsea. He made his Arsenal debut last weekend in a 2-1 home win over Burnley.
With Chelsea operating under a Fifa transfer ban, Lampard’s policy has been to build the side with younger players, choosing to start Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma in central defence in his first two league games.
“Everyone knows I was so happy in Chelsea and won many trophies there. I had a real honest conversation with Lamps and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year,” Luiz told reporters.
“So the best way for me to respect the club where I can was to move on, try a new challenge and give him the opportunity to do his job.
“I’m so happy here since the first day I felt welcome. This is a big club and I want to be here and see it shine on the pitch and outside.”
Luiz said he could have remained at Stamford Bridge, where he had signed a new two-year contract extension at the end of last season after helping the club finish third in the league, but chose to seek a new challenge.
“I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved,” Luiz added. “I could have chosen a comfortable zone and got money and be cool and that is it.
“But I like a new challenge and new things in my life.”
Popular in Sport
-
Conflicting reports over Micho Sredojevic's Pirates exit
-
Boks have devised 'right system' for World Cup, says Jantjies
-
Barca's Coutinho joins Bayern Munich on loan
-
O'Shea targets Springboks upset after naming Italy squad
-
Orlando Pirates lose 3 matches, coach within 8 days
-
Concussion substitute Labuschagne stars as Australia draw second Ashes Test
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.