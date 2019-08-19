Mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam 'hopeless' after organ trading claims

Twenty-three-year-old John Bothma from Kempton Park disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City in May.

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a South African man missing in Vietnam says she is now hopeless after news that her son may have been a victim of an organ trading syndicate.

Twenty-three-year-old John Bothma from Kempton Park disappeared in Ho Chi Minh City in May.

Mushfiq Daniels (28) also went missing in the same city in July. Both had been working as teachers in the Asian country when they disappeared.

Coleen Bothma was struggling for months to raise funds and save up enough money to go over to Vietnam to search for her son.

Through it all, Coleen held out hope that her son was safe. But over the weekend, she heard about NGO Gift of the Givers' theory that her son and Daniels may have been taken as victims of an organ trafficking syndicate.

“I read it on Saturday in the newspaper, about what Gift of the Givers spoke about, that he might be... my heart just wants to know where he went. I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much...it's been three months since we last made contact,” she said.

Gift of the Givers said after investigating the details surrounding the separate disappearances, it was convinced the men had been caught up in an illicit organ trading syndicate.

EWN had not yet been able to get hold of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation for comment on the latest speculation, but the department said before it was keeping in touch with the embassy in Hanoi in the search for the men.