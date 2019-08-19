Legal Aid staff strike over reduced benefits
The group raised their concerns with the Department of Justice in May this year, however, they claimed that management ignored their pleas for help.
JOHANNESBURG - Legal Aid South Africa staff have gone on strike over reduced employee benefits due to budget cuts.
Monday's strike comes after employees were granted permission to strike.
Legal Aid South Africa's spokesperson Mfanafuthi Shabangu said that the courts would be affected by the strike.
"Walk-in clients can still go to our offices, all 128 of them, and get service there. We hope that the strike won't be too long and the issues will be resolved soon."
MEDIA STATEMENT | LEGAL AID SA EMPLOYEES TO EMBARK ON STRIKE ACTION pic.twitter.com/Nesr9zj1Mx— LegalAidSouthAfrica (@LegalAidSA1) August 16, 2019
