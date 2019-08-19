Krugersdorp Killers should've called themselves 'Elected by Lucifer' – judge

The group went on a killing spree allegedly in the name of God between 2012 and 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding over the Krugersdorp Killers trial on Monday said the group should have called themselves "Elected by the Devil".

Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine, and Marcel Steyn were handed down multiple life sentences each for the murders of 11 people. The trio was part of a group called “Electus Per Deus”, meaning chosen by God.

The judge found that there were no compelling circumstances to move from the minimum prescribed sentences, except in the case of Marcel, who was just 14 when she killed two people and 10 when she was introduced to occult behaviour.

Judge Ellem Francis said it was interesting to note that the Electus Per Deus group claimed to be committing crimes because it was the Lord’s will, but they were not moved when one of their victims recited Psalm 23 from the bible before they killed his wife.

“There was nothing Godly about the deeds that they committed. Psalm 23, which was cited... when his wife was being killed in front of him, had no effect on them. They should have perhaps called themselves Elected by Lucifer,” he said.

Judge Francis also said it was disturbing that the group, led by Cecilia, believed the murders were biblical and therefore justifiable.

He said during the killing spree, it was as if Krugersdorp was struck by what he called a man-made tsunami, which picked its victims carefully.