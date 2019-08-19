Krugersdorp Killers should've called themselves 'Elected by Lucifer' – judge
The group went on a killing spree allegedly in the name of God between 2012 and 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - The judge presiding over the Krugersdorp Killers trial on Monday said the group should have called themselves "Elected by the Devil".
The group went on a killing spree allegedly in the name of God between 2012 and 2016.
Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine, and Marcel Steyn were handed down multiple life sentences each for the murders of 11 people. The trio was part of a group called “Electus Per Deus”, meaning chosen by God.
The judge found that there were no compelling circumstances to move from the minimum prescribed sentences, except in the case of Marcel, who was just 14 when she killed two people and 10 when she was introduced to occult behaviour.
Judge Ellem Francis said it was interesting to note that the Electus Per Deus group claimed to be committing crimes because it was the Lord’s will, but they were not moved when one of their victims recited Psalm 23 from the bible before they killed his wife.
“There was nothing Godly about the deeds that they committed. Psalm 23, which was cited... when his wife was being killed in front of him, had no effect on them. They should have perhaps called themselves Elected by Lucifer,” he said.
Judge Francis also said it was disturbing that the group, led by Cecilia, believed the murders were biblical and therefore justifiable.
He said during the killing spree, it was as if Krugersdorp was struck by what he called a man-made tsunami, which picked its victims carefully.
Popular in Local
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
Kodwa: The R50k from CR17 campaign wasn’t buying my conscious
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
Orange Grove residents raid foreign national homes after 'used' coffins found
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.