Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison

JOHANNESBURG - The trio known as the Krugersdorp Killers have been sentenced to life in prison.

Cecilia Steyn was handed 13 life sentences, Zack Valentine received 8 life sentences and Marcel Steyn was given 7 life sentences.

The sentences will run concurrently.

The three had been convicted on 32 counts including murder, fraud and intimidation.

The court found that the three, and at least 3 others, were behind the brutal murders of 11 people.

The motives included trying to solicit money from insurance, revenge and trying to silence former members of their cult.

Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine and Marcel Steyn were part of the Electus Per Deus group which means "chosen by god".

The group killed 11 people between 2012 and 2016 and robbed others in and around Krugersdorp.