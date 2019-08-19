View all in Latest
Krugersdorp cult trio set o be sentenced for multiples murders

Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine and Marcel Steyn have been convicted on 32 counts including murder, fraud and intimidation.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The trio of murderers known as the "Krugersdorp Killers" are expected to be sentenced in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine and Marcel Steyn have been convicted on 32 counts including murder, fraud and intimidation.

The court found that the three, and at least 3 others, were behind the brutal murders of 11 people.

The motives included trying to solicit money from insurance, revenge and trying to silence former members of their cult.

Cecilia Steyn, Zack Valentine and Marcel Steyn were part of the Electus Per Deus group which means "chosen by god".

The group killed 11 people between 2012 and 2016 and robbed others in and around Krugersdorp.

During pre-sentencing proceedings last week, lawyers for the youngest of the accused, Marcel Steyn, who is 21, requested that she clarify certain points from her testimony, which she believed were not articulated sufficiently.

Through her lawyer Advcate Sharon Johnson she told the court that she had been manipulated and indoctrinated by the other two.

But the State argued that if these submissions were new they could not be considered by the judge at the pre-sentencing stage.

They said that Marcel Steyn's submissions were an indication that she was a mature woman.

