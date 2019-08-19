JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg taxi driver is expected to be formally charged with attempted murder following a fight with another motorist, which left a bystander wounded.
The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.
The two started fighting over a firearm during a shot went off and the bullet hit a bystander.
Police arrested the taxi driver and confiscated his firearm.
Spokesperson Xoli Mbele said: “The driver of the Toyota Corolla jumped out of his vehicle to explain to the taxi driver that he was looking for parking. The taxi driver gave one shot and the driver of the Toyota pushed his hand away. The stray bullet hit the bystander.”
Popular in Local
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison
-
RTMC, SAPS continue investigation into deadly Buccleuch Interchange taxi crash
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.