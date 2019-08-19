JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting

The driver was angered by a motorist who drove slowly looking for parking in the CBD on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg taxi driver is expected to be formally charged with attempted murder following a fight with another motorist, which left a bystander wounded.

The two started fighting over a firearm during a shot went off and the bullet hit a bystander.

Police arrested the taxi driver and confiscated his firearm.

Spokesperson Xoli Mbele said: “The driver of the Toyota Corolla jumped out of his vehicle to explain to the taxi driver that he was looking for parking. The taxi driver gave one shot and the driver of the Toyota pushed his hand away. The stray bullet hit the bystander.”