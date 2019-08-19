Ipid investigating WC anti-gang unit member’s murder
David Hoffman was shot dead over the weekend. A fellow unit official is being questioned following the incident.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid is probing the death of an anti-gang unit member in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape.
David Hoffman was shot dead over the weekend. A fellow unit official was being questioned following the incident.
Hoffman was confronted by a group of community members at a house, but the group left. Later police were called in and shots were fired. Hoffman was killed during the shooting.
His colleague, who was with him at the time of the shooting, was taken in for questioning.
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union's Richard Mamabolo said this incident was worrying. Mamabolo also raised concerns about police resources.
“One way that this could be resolved is to ensure that the conditions of police are improved, and by creating a better working relationship between police and community members.”
