Govt rhetoric, inaction putting lives of foreign nationals in danger - forum
Last week foreign-owned shops in Soweto were attacked and looted.
JOHANNESBURG - The African Diaspora Forum said that inflammatory talks and inaction by government have put the lives of foreigners in danger.
Last week foreign-owned shops in Soweto were attacked and looted.
Eleven residents arrested during those attacks will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.
Vusi Sibanda from the African Diaspora Forum said that police raids in the Johannesburg CBD have caused the anger by Soweto residents towards foreigners.
"The government has claimed that over 750 undocumented foreigners were arrested. We actually know that only 256 people have been transferred to Lindela and many of them still have to come out from there because their documents are still being verified."
Eyewitness News spoke to an Ethiopian shop owner operating in Orlando East in Soweto. He said that he was in South Africa because of unrest in his country.
"There are still problems in my country."
Many foreign shop owners have started reopening their stores.
However, some said that they still feared for their lives.
Popular in Local
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Ramaphosa withdraws SA from controversial SADC Tribunal protocol
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
EFF wants members to confess if they received money from CR17 account
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.