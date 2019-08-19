View all in Latest
Govt rhetoric, inaction putting lives of foreign nationals in danger - forum

Last week foreign-owned shops in Soweto were attacked and looted.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza (in blue suit). Picture: Home Affairs.
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African Diaspora Forum said that inflammatory talks and inaction by government have put the lives of foreigners in danger.

Last week foreign-owned shops in Soweto were attacked and looted.

Eleven residents arrested during those attacks will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday.

Vusi Sibanda from the African Diaspora Forum said that police raids in the Johannesburg CBD have caused the anger by Soweto residents towards foreigners.

"The government has claimed that over 750 undocumented foreigners were arrested. We actually know that only 256 people have been transferred to Lindela and many of them still have to come out from there because their documents are still being verified."

Eyewitness News spoke to an Ethiopian shop owner operating in Orlando East in Soweto. He said that he was in South Africa because of unrest in his country.

"There are still problems in my country."

Many foreign shop owners have started reopening their stores.

However, some said that they still feared for their lives.

