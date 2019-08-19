Gift of the Givers calls on govt to find SA teachers missing in Vietnam
Mushfiq Daniels was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City in July and John Bothma disappeared in the same city in May.
CAPE TOWN - NGO Gift of the Givers hopes authorities will respond quickly following the disappearance of two young South Africans in Vietnam.
Mushfiq Daniels was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City in July and John Bothma disappeared in the same city in May. Both men were working as teachers.
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they were concerned.
"I am very convinced that something sinister has happened considering that a (criminal) ring was busted. Government and other international services need to get involved so that we can get to the bottom of this."
Popular in Local
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Ramaphosa withdraws SA from controversial SADC Tribunal protocol
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
EFF wants members to confess if they received money from CR17 account
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.