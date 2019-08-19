Gift of the Givers calls on govt to find SA teachers missing in Vietnam

Mushfiq Daniels was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City in July and John Bothma disappeared in the same city in May.

CAPE TOWN - NGO Gift of the Givers hopes authorities will respond quickly following the disappearance of two young South Africans in Vietnam.

Mushfiq Daniels was last seen in Ho Chi Minh City in July and John Bothma disappeared in the same city in May. Both men were working as teachers.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they were concerned.

"I am very convinced that something sinister has happened considering that a (criminal) ring was busted. Government and other international services need to get involved so that we can get to the bottom of this."