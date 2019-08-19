EFF wants members to confess if they received money from CR17 account

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its other members must confess if they received any money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 accounts.

This after MP Tebogo Mokwele confessed that the president gave her a donation of R40,000 when her husband and aunt were shot and killed in April this year.

The party said it now had evidence that the president was still directly involved in the payments made from his CR17 accounts.

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Teboho Mokwele's donation was confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa knew the different recipients of his CR17 accounts.

"If Ramaphosa did not have access to the CR17 account, how was he able to give condolence money to Tebogo Mokwele? It happened in April this year; it was not in 2017 towards the ANC conference."

Ndlozi said that the EFF would also decide what course of action it would take against Mokwele.