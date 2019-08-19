EFF wants members to confess if they received money from CR17 account
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Teboho Mokwele's donation was confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa knew the different recipients of his CR17 accounts.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its other members must confess if they received any money from President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 accounts.
This after MP Tebogo Mokwele confessed that the president gave her a donation of R40,000 when her husband and aunt were shot and killed in April this year.
The party said it now had evidence that the president was still directly involved in the payments made from his CR17 accounts.
The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that Teboho Mokwele's donation was confirmation that President Cyril Ramaphosa knew the different recipients of his CR17 accounts.
"If Ramaphosa did not have access to the CR17 account, how was he able to give condolence money to Tebogo Mokwele? It happened in April this year; it was not in 2017 towards the ANC conference."
Ndlozi said that the EFF would also decide what course of action it would take against Mokwele.
Popular in Politics
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files
-
Maimane: Mkhwebane lacks impartiality, technical ability to do job of PP
-
DA calls for urgent intervention to rescue SA's economy
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.