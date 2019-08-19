Ebola spreads 200km west to remote, militia-run Congo town
Walikale lies about 200 km (125 miles) west of Goma, one of the towns affected by the Ebola epidemic, and much further away from the epicentre of the epidemic in Butembo and Beni.
GOMA - Congolese authorities have confirmed a new case of Ebola in the remote, militia-controlled town of Walikale, hundreds of kilometres away from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred, the Health Ministry said overnight.
The ministry also confirmed a third case in South Kivu region, more than 700km (430 miles) south of where the first case was detected.
