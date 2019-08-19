DA urges Gauteng govt to terminate doctors' training programme in Cuba
The DA's Jack Bloom said the program cost more than R2 million per person for a full course of six years. However, in South Africa, medical training cost less than R1 million for a shorter study period.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng on Monday called for government to terminate its doctors' training programme in Cuba, claiming it costs double compared to local fees.
The party said this information was revealed by the Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to questions posed in the legislature.
The DA's Jack Bloom said the programme cost more than R2 million per person for a full course of six years.
However, in South Africa, medical training cost less than R1 million for a shorter study period.
The Gauteng Health Department budgeted about R130 million this year for 400 medical students.
Bloom said this money can be used better: “The national Health Department is actually winding down the programme but in Gauteng, we’re still going ahead with it. There is a better use for that money; it can be used for local health training, it’s half the price. I think the Gauteng department should wind down the programme as soon as possible.”
