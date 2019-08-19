Cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids to plead not guilty

The five are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for five police officers arrested during raids on counterfeit goods in the Joburg CBD said their clients would plead not guilty to the charges against them.

They are facing charges of corruption, theft, and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly trying to sell seized counterfeit goods.

In their affidavits, a warrant officer and four constables said the state did not have a case against them.

The police officers denied stealing the goods, saying they were just assisting two foreigners to return goods to their shop. They said their counterparts who arrested them had falsely determined that they stole the items from a panel van.

The defence closed its case and the State hinted that it would oppose bail.

Earlier, the defence lawyers argued that it would be in the interests of justice to release the policemen on bail.

Lawyer Pheeli Mohohlo told the court his two clients had done nothing wrong.

Mohohlo said the State had no case against them and they were mistakenly arrested. He maintained that they, therefore, shouldn’t be kept behind bars until the finalisation of the trial.

Lawyers for the three other suspects were set to apply for bail for their clients.