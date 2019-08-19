Cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids to plead not guilty
The five are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for five police officers arrested during raids on counterfeit goods in the Joburg CBD said their clients would plead not guilty to the charges against them.
The five are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.
They are facing charges of corruption, theft, and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly trying to sell seized counterfeit goods.
In their affidavits, a warrant officer and four constables said the state did not have a case against them.
The police officers denied stealing the goods, saying they were just assisting two foreigners to return goods to their shop. They said their counterparts who arrested them had falsely determined that they stole the items from a panel van.
The defence closed its case and the State hinted that it would oppose bail.
#JoburgRaids Samuel Motaung lawyer applying for bail in court room 13. pic.twitter.com/8T4eSJKelz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2019
Earlier, the defence lawyers argued that it would be in the interests of justice to release the policemen on bail.
Lawyer Pheeli Mohohlo told the court his two clients had done nothing wrong.
Mohohlo said the State had no case against them and they were mistakenly arrested. He maintained that they, therefore, shouldn’t be kept behind bars until the finalisation of the trial.
Lawyers for the three other suspects were set to apply for bail for their clients.
Popular in Local
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
Krugersdorp Killers sentenced to life in prison
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
JHB taxi driver to be charged with attempted murder over road rage shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.