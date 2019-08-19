Conflicting reports over Micho Sredojevic's Pirates exit
Milutin Sredojevic resigned on Friday evening, less than 24 hours before Orlando Pirates' MTN8 match against Highlands Park which they subsequently lost.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite conflicting reports on the reason behind former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic's sudden resignation as manager of the club, the Serbian said he was travelling to his mother in Serbia who was battling illness.
Sredojevic made the announcement on Friday evening, less than 24 hours before the team's MTN8 match against Highlands Park which they subsequently lost.
There have been reports that Sredojevic's resignation was because of sexual misconduct allegations, another job opportunity in Egypt and because his mother was ill in Serbia.
However, speaking to TimesLive, the Serb rubbished reports of him joining Egyptian giants Zamalek.
Meanwhile, the Sunday World reported that sexual assault charges had been opened against the Sredojevic.
The police's Kay Makhubele said that police were investigating a case involving a highly-ranked football official but didn't give a name.
"Police are investigating a case of sexual assault after the victim opened a case against a soccer official, who has not yet been arrested [sic]."
Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League's Lux September has labeled the allegations as lies.
Sredojevic joined the club in 2017 and helped the club to a second-place finish last season.
