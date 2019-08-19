Chalk it up: Sonke Gender Justice campaign fights catcalling with chalk

The initiative calls on people to write in chalk of personal experiences of harassment, such as catcalling, at the exact location where they occurred.

CAPE TOWN - A local NGO fed up with catcalling is fighting back, with chalk.

Sonke Gender Justice has joined the Catcalling Campaign to expose harassers. The initiative calls on people to write in chalk of personal experiences of harassment, such as catcalling, at the exact location where they occurred.

The organisation's Gadeeja Abbas explained: “This is what makes this campaign different. It opened this conversation to a variety of people. There were men who opened up to about their experiences and said they did not feel comfortable speaking about them to other men.”

In a statement, Sonke Gender Justice explained the concept was inspired by the Instagram initiative @catcallsofnyc, created by Sophie Sandberg, which has garnered a following of 164,000 people.