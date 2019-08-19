View all in Latest
Cape Town Tourism puts own measures in place to boost tourist safety

Tourist safety has been in the spotlight following the murder of a Ukrainian man in Hout Bay several weeks ago.

A general view of Table Mountain cable car going up the mountain. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter.
A general view of Table Mountain cable car going up the mountain. Picture: @TableMountainCa/Twitter.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism said that it had its own boots on the ground to keep tourists safe.

Tourist safety has been in the spotlight following the murder of a Ukrainian man in Hout Bay several weeks ago.

Additional security rangers have been deployed to Table Mountain and other national parks.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said they had put their own security measures in place.

“We actually employed unemployed youth for them to get employment and to create visible awareness. Through technology, like WhatsApp groups, we’ve been able to communicate warnings about hotspots.”

