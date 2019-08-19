View all in Latest
Cape anti-gang unit cop in court for colleague’s murder

David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An anti-gang unit member is in court on Monday allegedly for killing a fellow officer in Franschhoek.

David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend.

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating.

Spokesperson Sontaga Siesa said: “It’s alleged during the proceedings at the braai, the 41-year-old suspect pulled his pistol and shot his colleague, allegedly in the head. He died at the scene. The suspect was arrested and is due in court. The motive is still unknown.”

