Cape anti-gang unit cop in court for colleague’s murder

WATCH LIVE: Nxasana details removal from NPA at Zondo Inquiry
Local
David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - An anti-gang unit member is in court on Monday allegedly for killing a fellow officer in Franschhoek.
David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend.
Police watchdog Ipid is investigating.
Spokesperson Sontaga Siesa said: “It’s alleged during the proceedings at the braai, the 41-year-old suspect pulled his pistol and shot his colleague, allegedly in the head. He died at the scene. The suspect was arrested and is due in court. The motive is still unknown.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.