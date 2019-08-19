Call for probe into WC govt’s acquisition of property in Killarney Gardens

The party’s Brett Herron believes the price tag of nearly R65 million was inflated.

CAPE TOWN - The Good party wants an investigation launched into the Western Cape government's acquisition of property in Killarney Gardens.

He's written to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts asking for the probe.

“At a meeting of the Human Settlements standing committee this week, the head of the department referred to the acquisition of this property as very expensive. Minister Simmers was not at that meeting.”

But Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers disputes Herron's claims.

“On the contrary, it (the price) was much lower than the evaluation of the property. Not stating the facts calls his integrity and his party’s into question.”