Call for probe into WC govt’s acquisition of property in Killarney Gardens

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

Call for probe into WC govt’s acquisition of property in Killarney Gardens

The party’s Brett Herron believes the price tag of nearly R65 million was inflated.

Patricia de Lille and Brett Herron at the Good party manifesto launch. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Patricia de Lille and Brett Herron at the Good party manifesto launch. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Good party wants an investigation launched into the Western Cape government's acquisition of property in Killarney Gardens.

The party’s Brett Herron believes the price tag of nearly R65 million was inflated.

He's written to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts asking for the probe.

“At a meeting of the Human Settlements standing committee this week, the head of the department referred to the acquisition of this property as very expensive. Minister Simmers was not at that meeting.”

But Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers disputes Herron's claims.

“On the contrary, it (the price) was much lower than the evaluation of the property. Not stating the facts calls his integrity and his party’s into question.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA