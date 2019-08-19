Aretha Franklin's estate funding pancreatic cancer research
The late soul legend died in August 2018 at the age of 76 after a battle with a neuroendocrine tumour (NET) on the pancreas, which occurs in only 7% of pancreatic cancer cases.
LONDON - Aretha Franklin's estate is helping to fund new research into pancreatic cancer, one year after the singer's death from the disease.
The late soul legend died in August 2018 at the age of 76 after a battle with a neuroendocrine tumour (NET) on the pancreas, which occurs in only 7% of pancreatic cancer cases, and her estate has held a joint benefit with Detroit's Women's Informal Network to raise money for the Boston-based Neuroendocrine Tumour Research Foundation (NETRF).
According to the Detroit Free Press, Sabrina Owens, Franklin's niece said in a statement: "The Aretha Franklin Family is honoured to partner with the NETRF to help raise funding for education and research of this devastating disease that takes our loved ones much too soon. We encourage her friends, fans, and supporters to consider contributing to this cause, until such time as we can eradicate NETs. We believe this is possible."
Elyse Gellerman, chief executive officer of NETRF, added: "A lot of the work we fund is basic science in the laboratory, learning why these tumours grow and spread. We don't know all the answers about that. Researchers are trying to understand these tumours at a cellular level and - with some of the treatments available - why some patients respond and others do not. I know the neuroendocrine tumours community was frustrated when the cause of Aretha Franklin's death wasn't correctly reported."
The singer's oncologist Dr Philip A. Philip said: "The time that people have with this disease is measured in years, not in fractions of years or months, as it is with most patients (who have the more common) pancreatic adenocarcinoma."
Franklin's death from pancreatic cancer was confirmed by the singer's long-time publicist Gwendolyn Quinn last year.
She said in a statement: "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit ... In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
PowerBall results: Friday 16 August 2019
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
-
Snoop Dogg: I don't care about record sales
-
Basetsana Kumalo to release memoir in October
-
SA recycled enough plastic in 2018 to fuel 200,000 cars for a year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.