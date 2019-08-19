Anti-Gang Unit member in court for killing colleague
Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead at a braai over the weekend; the accused and the deceased were both off duty at the time.
CAPE TOWN - A former Western Cape police detective and current Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member has appeared in court for killing a fellow officer in Franschhoek.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter.
Anti-Gang Unit member Sergeant Marlon Appollis has appeared in the Franschoek Magistrates Court in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of his colleague.
The matter has been postponed to late September.
Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the motive for Saturday's killing was unknown at this stage.
“It is alleged that during the proceedings at a braai, the 41-year-old pulled his service pistol and shot his colleague. The deceased is alleged to have been shot in the head and died on the scene.”
Appollis has probed some of the province's most high-profile murder cases.
He was the investigating officer in the Henri van Breda murder trial, the Jason Rohde murder trial and he investigated the murder and rape of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.
