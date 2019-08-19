ANC, SACP at loggerheads over interim WC PEC

The ANC's interim committee has been a point of contention after the inclusion of former ministers and premiers such as Lynne Brown and Ebrahim Rasool.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) and South African Communist Party (SACP) are at loggerheads over the selection of the interim Western Cape executive committee.

The ANC's interim Western Cape committee, which was appointed last week, was meant to stabilise the party's broken structures.

But now it seems that the committee has caused more division than unity.

The SACP said it wanted the committee replaced with younger members and not older members like Rasool.

It also wanted Brown, the one-time public enterprises minister, out of the committee.

On the flip side of the coin, the ANC Youth and Women's Leagues have welcomed the committee.

They said there were enough young people and female representation on it.

With the interim committee starting its work in the coming weeks, the chairperson Lerumo Kalako will have his work cut out for him.