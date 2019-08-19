ANC GP: Makhura still has time to replace male MEC with a female

After this year’s national elections, the ANC NEC resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% of women in Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete wasn't telling the truth when he said Premier David Makhura had until Monday to axe one male MEC and replace him with a woman.

Legoete told 702 last week that Makhura had to make changes to his Cabinet by Monday, saying failure to do so would compromise the party.

“The NEC decision - once taken - is taken is implementable immediately, we are just waiting for a report from the province. Monday next week we expect them to respond to the national top six of the ANC,” Legoete said at the time.

Last month, the party ordered Makhura to make changes to his Cabinet in line with the organisation’s resolution, but he resorted to 50/50 gender representation instead.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe said this was not true.

“There was no deadline on this matter, so the story of the deadline is not really true,” Khawe said.

He said the ANC in the province was still discussing how to respond to the NEC’s instruction, saying the issue was more complicated than it sounded.