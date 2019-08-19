ANC GP: Makhura still has time to replace male MEC with a female

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
Go

ANC GP: Makhura still has time to replace male MEC with a female

After this year’s national elections, the ANC NEC resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% of women in Cabinet.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Dirco.
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Dirco.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng said the party’s national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Legoete wasn't telling the truth when he said Premier David Makhura had until Monday to axe one male MEC and replace him with a woman.

Legoete told 702 last week that Makhura had to make changes to his Cabinet by Monday, saying failure to do so would compromise the party.

“The NEC decision - once taken - is taken is implementable immediately, we are just waiting for a report from the province. Monday next week we expect them to respond to the national top six of the ANC,” Legoete said at the time.

After this year’s national elections, the ANC NEC resolved that all provinces led by men must have 60% of women in Cabinet.

Last month, the party ordered Makhura to make changes to his Cabinet in line with the organisation’s resolution, but he resorted to 50/50 gender representation instead.

Gauteng ANC secretary Jacob Khawe said this was not true.

“There was no deadline on this matter, so the story of the deadline is not really true,” Khawe said.

He said the ANC in the province was still discussing how to respond to the NEC’s instruction, saying the issue was more complicated than it sounded.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA