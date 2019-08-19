MEC Fritz in the dark amid search for WC top cop
The Western Cape is in search of a new police commissioner after police management transferred former police chief Khombinkosi Jula to KwaZulu-Natal.
CAPE TOWN- Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he has been kept in the dark about the appointment of a permanent police commissioner.
Fritz said he has relied on media reports to stay up to date on the matter.
With just two weeks left before police are expected to announce a new commissioner for the Western Cape, rumour has it that Jeremy Veary is set to be appointed to the position.
Veary is the current head detective in the province.
However, Fritz said he was unaware of this: “I must be honest with you, from our side, we know nothing. We have not been informed. We have not even been informed of the advertisement that was placed.”
Police management said the process and appointment of a new commissioner would be done by the end of August.
