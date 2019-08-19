2 suspects arrested after robbery of CT jewellery store

As they were trying to get away, a police officer who was also at the shopping centre at the time gave chase.

CAPE TOWN - Two out of five suspects who allegedly robbed a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall in Tokai, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon were arrested.

They robbed the business and fled the scene on Monday.

As they were trying to get away, a police officer who was also at the shopping centre at the time gave chase.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said shots were fired but no one was injured.

“It is alleged that five suspects, two armed with firearms, robbed a jewellery store. The police officer stopped them in their tracks while trying to flee. Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested,” she said.