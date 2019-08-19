2 suspects arrested after robbery of CT jewellery store
As they were trying to get away, a police officer who was also at the shopping centre at the time gave chase.
CAPE TOWN - Two out of five suspects who allegedly robbed a jewellery store at Blue Route Mall in Tokai, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon were arrested.
They robbed the business and fled the scene on Monday.
As they were trying to get away, a police officer who was also at the shopping centre at the time gave chase.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said shots were fired but no one was injured.
“It is alleged that five suspects, two armed with firearms, robbed a jewellery store. The police officer stopped them in their tracks while trying to flee. Two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested,” she said.
Popular in Local
-
‘Get well soon, brother’: SA wishes Robert Marawa speedy recovery
-
Police flag 'discrepancies' with Vaal Mall pepper spray attack footage
-
Kodwa: The R50k from CR17 campaign wasn’t buying my conscious
-
Thabo Mbeki: ANC has bigger problem around money
-
Orange Grove residents raid foreign national homes after 'used' coffins found
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.