Zondo criticises former Free State agriculture head over Estina project
The commission resumed this week after a two-week break, and it's spent the week focusing on the Estina Dairy project in the Free State.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has criticised one of the witnesses at the state capture commission he heads.
The commission resumed this week after a two-week break, and it's spent the week focusing on the Estina Dairy project in the Free State.
The project was meant to help emerging farmers but was used to funnel R200 million to Gupta-linked companies.
Zondo told the former head of the Free State Agriculture Department that his team had not done enough to verify whether the Estina company was registered in South Africa and was tax compliant.
Zondo was not impressed with the way the Free State Agriculture Department handled the project.
He expressed his disappointment to the department’s former head Peter Thabethe.
“You were trusted to make the right decisions and to the right things with taxpayers’ money.”
Thabethe defended their actions and said they were only following government regulations.
“In government, there were regulations on how it was supposed to be done. We limit ourselves to that.”
The commission will resume on Monday.
Popular in Local
-
EFF: Mokwele's R40k proves Ramaphosa knew about ANC CR17 donations
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
-
Maritime archaeologist says found 1647 shipwreck on Blouberg’s shores
-
Three-times acting NDPP head Silas Ramaite goes on early retirement
-
'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
-
9 people die in Buccleuch Interchange accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.