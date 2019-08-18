‘This democracy is a facade’: Amcu president takes aim at ANC
JOHANNESBURG - Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has described South Africa’s democracy as a “facade” under the African National Congress government.
Friday marked seven years since 34 Marikana mineworkers were shot and killed by police during a protracted strike over pay.
Amcu held its annual commemoration event in the mining community.
Mathunjwa addressed the community and accused the ANC of selling South Africans a dream.
“Comrades, I am not insulting any leaders. But we don’t have leaders in this country. We have managers who are managing the affairs of the white monopoly capital. This democracy is a facade.”
COMPENSATION
The socio-economic rights institute said the government had offered families of the Marikana victims R400,000 in reparation.
The damages are over and above settlements made to the families last year for loss of support.
Socio-economic rights institute's Nomzamo Zondo said the organisation and the state could not agree on the amount that should be paid to the families.
This may force them to approach the courts to seek recourse.
Zondo said the families wanted R2 million each following the deaths of breadwinners, among other loved ones.
Zondo added the State had not issued an apology to the families, which was one of the demands made during negotiations with government.
#MarikanaMassacre Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa with families that have been awarded homes from the mining union's trust fund.
#MarikanaMassacre— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2019
Thousands of Marikana residents are today in the space where 34 miners were gunned down seven years ago to #RememberMarikana
📸:@ietskaylo pic.twitter.com/PtKzLOtc2r
