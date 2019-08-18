Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in first Test by six wickets

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in first Test by six wickets

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred as he scored 122 in a key opening partnership of 161 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne.

Sri Lanka's cricket team captain Dimuth Karunaratne (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the final day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on 18 August 2019. Picture: AFP
Sri Lanka's cricket team captain Dimuth Karunaratne (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the final day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on 18 August 2019. Picture: AFP
7 hours ago

GALLE - Sri Lanka chased down a target of 268 for the loss of just four wickets to win the first Test against New Zealand at Galle on Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred as he scored 122 in a key opening partnership of 161 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 64, as Sri Lanka collected their first points of the World Test Championship.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA