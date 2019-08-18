Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in first Test by six wickets

GALLE - Sri Lanka chased down a target of 268 for the loss of just four wickets to win the first Test against New Zealand at Galle on Sunday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred as he scored 122 in a key opening partnership of 161 runs with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 64, as Sri Lanka collected their first points of the World Test Championship.