SIU report reveals damning facts about security tender at SABC
According to reports by the SABC, the SIU found evidence of irregularities in the interim board's awarding of a security contract to Mafoko Security two years ago.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has issued a damning report about a security tender at the public broadcaster.
According to the SABC, the SIU found evidence of irregularities in the interim board’s awarding of a security contract to Mafoko Security two years ago.
The company won the tender even though it was ranked second during the bidding process.
The SIU said the interim board overruled its own supply chain processes and failed to act in the best interest of the SABC.
WATCH: SIU finds damning evidence against former SABC interim board
Last year the board justified why it had awarded the contract to Mafoko Security. The more than R183 million contract was awarded to Mafoko Security Patrols in June last year.
At the time, former SABC board spokesperson Tebogo Malatje said the board was entitled not to accept recommendations by the bid evaluation committee.
"If you compare the BEE standing, the one stood better than the other although it didn’t make much of a difference. The pricing difference was minuscule. Thirdly, the second highest bidder was quite experienced and had provided services to the SABC. They [the board] were also worried about what appeared to be a tampering of scores at the evaluation stage."
