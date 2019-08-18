View all in Latest
Go

Shack fire leaves more than 135 homeless in Cape Town

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

More than 135 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Milnerton on 17 August 2019. At least 45 structures were gutted in the blaze. Picture: Supplied.
More than 135 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Milnerton on 17 August 2019. At least 45 structures were gutted in the blaze. Picture: Supplied.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - More than 135 people were displaced on Sunday after a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Milnerton.

The blaze broke out on Saturday night and quickly spread through the informal settlement.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

At least 45 structures were gutted in the blaze.

More than 135 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Milnerton on 17 August 2019. At least 45 structures were gutted in the blaze. Picture: Supplied.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said relief operations were underway.

“Informal settlement management will provide residents with starter kits to rebuild their dwellings. Solid waste will remove fire debris and the SA Social Security Agency was also informed to provide humanitarian relief,” Powell said

More than 135 people were displaced after a fire broke out at the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Milnerton on 17 August 2019. At least 45 structures were gutted in the blaze. Picture: Supplied.

