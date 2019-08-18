Sefako Makgatho university gets deadline to end protests
Operations at the university ground to a halt last month amid protests over allegations of corruption and racist practices.
JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education minister has given the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University two weeks to return stability to the campus.
Minister Blade Nzimande met the university council earlier this week. Vice-chancellor professor Chris De Beer was placed on special leave when the council found that the allegations against him warranted an investigation.
Nzimande said the university council had a plan to end the protest. The minister called on the council, unions and student leadership to work together to end the protests and to combat corruption.
