Sefako Makgatho university gets deadline to end protests

JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education minister has given the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University two weeks to return stability to the campus.

Operations at the university came to a halt last month amid protests over allegations of corruption and racist practices.

Minister Blade Nzimande met the university council earlier this week. Vice-chancellor professor Chris De Beer was placed on special leave when the council found that the allegations against him warranted an investigation.

Nzimande said the university council had a plan to end the protest. The minister called on the council, unions and student leadership to work together to end the protests and to combat corruption.