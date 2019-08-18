Rohde continues legal battle after another failed court bid

On Friday, the Western Cape High Court denied Rohde's leave to appeal against a bail judgment handed down by the court on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will continue his fight to be released from prison, pending a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) application to overturn his conviction and sentence.

The court had denied him bail, which he sought pending an SCA application to have his conviction and sentence overturned.

Rohde’s lawyer, Tony Mostert, told EWN they intend on appealing Friday’s leave to appeal dismissal. Mostert said they’d approach the SCA on this matter.

In Thursday's matter, when the Western Cape High Court dismissed Rohde's bail application, the judge found it was not in the interest of justice to release him from prison.

Rohde is serving a 20-year jail sentence for the killing of his wife, Susan, in Stellenbosch in 2016.

He had asked the court to be released from prison, so he could salvage his business and generate an income to support his three daughters.