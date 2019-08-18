Ramaphosa withdraws SA from controversial SADC Tribunal protocol
Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that former President Jacob Zuma’s signing of the protocol in 2014 was unconstitutional, unlawful, and irrational.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially withdrawn South Africa’s signature from a protocol that prevents citizens from holding countries accountable at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Tribunal.
The move was made official at the 39th SADC Summit taking place in Tanzania this weekend.
Last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that former President Jacob Zuma’s signing of the protocol in 2014 was unconstitutional, unlawful, and irrational.
• Mnangagwa to chair SADC's security organ, despite Zim tensions
South Africa was hauled before the court by Zimbabwean farmers who were prevented from getting relief from the tribunal after their farms were seized.
The SADC tribunal was supposed to be a body that states and citizens could approach if internal remedies failed them, but in 2014 when former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe didn’t want farmers who lost their farms to seek relief there he convinced other states to sign a protocol that would prevent individuals from going to the tribunal.
South Africa also signed that protocol. But after the ConCourt ruled that signing that protocol was irrational, Ramaphosa officially withdrew the signature.
The SADC summit in Tanzania noted the withdrawal in compliance with the ConCourt ruling.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa to chair SADC's security organ, despite Zim tensions
-
Chad declares emergency in east after dozens die in ethnic violence
-
Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule
-
Newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front confident of electoral victory
-
IN PHOTOS: Elderly citizens beaten, teargas & arrests at Zim protests
-
Calm returns to Harare after protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.