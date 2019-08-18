Police probe motive behind murder of KZN councillor

Mthembeni Majola is the latest politician to be shot dead in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police have yet to determine the motive behind the murder of an IFP councillor in Estcourt.

He and two other people were in the car when gunmen opened fire.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said: “The driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The other passengers were rushed to hospital. The motive for the attack in unknown.”