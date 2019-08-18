Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević resigns ahead of cup clash

The announcement comes after Pirates lost two games in the space of five days.

JOHANNESBURG - Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević has relinquished his position as head coach of Orlando Pirates after two seasons at the helm.

The Buccaneers went down 1-0 to Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League before suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Supersport United in the PSL on Wednesday night.

In a statement released on the club’s website late on Friday night, it detailed the terms of the resignation.

“The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management’s decision to accept Mr. Sredojević to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature.”

In a video released on the club's Twitter page, Sredojević thanked the fans and chairman of the club.

“I would like to use this opportunity and occasion to wholeheartedly appreciate those over 740 days that we have spent together. I want to thank personally Dr Irvin Khoza, our chairman, who has brought me to this club for the second time.”

Rhulani Mokwena will assume the coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.

The team will take on Highlands Park during the MTN8 quarter-finals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.