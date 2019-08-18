Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojević resigns ahead of cup clash
The announcement comes after Pirates lost two games in the space of five days.
JOHANNESBURG - Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević has relinquished his position as head coach of Orlando Pirates after two seasons at the helm.
The announcement comes after Pirates lost two games in the space of five days.
The Buccaneers went down 1-0 to Green Eagles in the CAF Champions League before suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Supersport United in the PSL on Wednesday night.
In a statement released on the club’s website late on Friday night, it detailed the terms of the resignation.
“The club would like to place on record that this decision was taken unilaterally, and it was the management’s decision to accept Mr. Sredojević to vacate his position based on reasons he has presented which are of a personal nature.”
In a video released on the club's Twitter page, Sredojević thanked the fans and chairman of the club.
“I would like to use this opportunity and occasion to wholeheartedly appreciate those over 740 days that we have spent together. I want to thank personally Dr Irvin Khoza, our chairman, who has brought me to this club for the second time.”
☠ @michocoach Resigns to Put the Club Ahead of His Personal Challenges— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) August 16, 2019
🖥 https://t.co/oaAeRfpmXI
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/T1f4FuYuMd
Rhulani Mokwena will assume the coaching responsibilities assisted by Fadlu Davids and Franck Plaine.
The team will take on Highlands Park during the MTN8 quarter-finals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Popular in Sport
-
Orlando Pirates lose 3 matches, coach within 8 days
-
Australia cricket union condemns boos after Smith felled by Archer
-
Chiefs duo move to GladAfrica Championship side Maccabi (Swallows)
-
Hansen insists he's 'loving it' as top All Blacks axed
-
Supersport steps in SABC void
-
SuperSport United sign midfielder Qalinge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.