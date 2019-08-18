Cop detained after anti-gang police officer shot dead
Police say 40-year-old David Hoffman was at premises in Skool Street and was confronted by a group of residents.
CAPE TOWN – A 41-year-old police officer has been detained after an anti-gang unit member, who was off duty, was shot and killed following an incident in Franschhoek on Saturday.
Police say 40-year-old David Hoffman was at premises in Skool Street and was confronted by a group of residents.
Following the incident police members were called to the scene.
Thereafter, shots were fired and Hoffman was killed. The detained police officer, who is also an anti-gang unit member, was with him at the time of the incident.
Police have not been able to confirm why Hoffman was confronted by the community.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa told EWN an IPID investigation was under way.
Acting Western Cape provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi has expressed condolences to the family of sergeant Hoffman.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 17 August 2019
-
Maritime archaeologist says found 1647 shipwreck on Blouberg’s shores
-
'Comedy of errors' shows Mkhwebane's Absa subpoena intended for FNB
-
DA calls for urgent intervention to rescue SA's economy
-
MTN forced to shut down 53 towers over vandalism
-
Maimane: Mkhwebane lacks impartiality, technical ability to do job of PP
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.