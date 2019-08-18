Cop detained after anti-gang police officer shot dead

Police say 40-year-old David Hoffman was at premises in Skool Street and was confronted by a group of residents.

CAPE TOWN – A 41-year-old police officer has been detained after an anti-gang unit member, who was off duty, was shot and killed following an incident in Franschhoek on Saturday.

Police say 40-year-old David Hoffman was at premises in Skool Street and was confronted by a group of residents.

Following the incident police members were called to the scene.

Thereafter, shots were fired and Hoffman was killed. The detained police officer, who is also an anti-gang unit member, was with him at the time of the incident.

Police have not been able to confirm why Hoffman was confronted by the community.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa told EWN an IPID investigation was under way.

Acting Western Cape provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi has expressed condolences to the family of sergeant Hoffman.