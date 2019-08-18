No need for panic over Good party treasurer resignation, says Herron
Masego Kwenamore claimed that she was kept in the dark about the party’s finances.
CAPE TOWN - The Good party said it was not worried about the resignations of some of its interim leaders.
This comes as its treasurer Masego Kwenamore left the party.
Although the two senior members of the party had resigned, the party's Brett Herron said there was no need for panic.
“There are some people who were hoping to find employment through this process and so they’re moving on. We’re not concerned about this.”
Earlier this year the party's national chairperson Nthabiseng Lephoko resigned, citing internal issues.
