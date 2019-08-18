MTN forced to shut down 53 towers over vandalism

A number of towers have been affected over the past few months with thieves stealing batteries.

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone networks say they are battling to keep up with repairs to various towers, due to vandalism and theft.

MTN has shut down 53 towers, due to severe damage and vandalism. Of the 53 towers damaged, 39 are based in Tshwane.

MTN’s general manager for network operations Ernest Paul said: “We’re going to get down to the process of obtaining budget approvals. We’ve already spent money to have these repairs done.”