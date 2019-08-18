MTN forced to shut down 53 towers over vandalism

Maritime archaeologist says found 1647 shipwreck on Blouberg’s shores
Local
A number of towers have been affected over the past few months with thieves stealing batteries.
JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone networks say they are battling to keep up with repairs to various towers, due to vandalism and theft.
A number of towers have been affected over the past few months with thieves stealing batteries.
MTN has shut down 53 towers, due to severe damage and vandalism. Of the 53 towers damaged, 39 are based in Tshwane.
MTN’s general manager for network operations Ernest Paul said: “We’re going to get down to the process of obtaining budget approvals. We’ve already spent money to have these repairs done.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.