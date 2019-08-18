Mnangagwa to chair SADC's security organ, despite Zim tensions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mnangagwa to chair SADC's security organ, despite Zim tensions

The SADC security organ is charged with mediating in the affairs of member states that face instability and its chair is expected to be running a stable administration at home.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: AFP
9 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The election of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the chairperson of SADC’s regional organ for politics, defence and security has been met with outrage following this week's crack down on protesters by police in his country.

He was elected chair at the SADC summit in Tanzania. In the past, SADC had bypassed countries for the position when they were going through upheaval but Mnangagwa has already taken over from Zambia’s Edgar Lungu.

The SADC security organ is charged with mediating in the affairs of member states that face instability and its chair is expected to be running a stable administration at home.

In 2014, after an apparent coup, Lesotho was supposed to take the position but Prime Minster Tom Thabane came back from the summit empty-handed.

But Mnangagwa will head the organ and he'll be expected to engage member states to restore stability.

Social media users have slammed the appointment.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA