Mnangagwa to chair SADC's security organ, despite Zim tensions
The SADC security organ is charged with mediating in the affairs of member states that face instability and its chair is expected to be running a stable administration at home.
JOHANNESBURG - The election of Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the chairperson of SADC’s regional organ for politics, defence and security has been met with outrage following this week's crack down on protesters by police in his country.
He was elected chair at the SADC summit in Tanzania. In the past, SADC had bypassed countries for the position when they were going through upheaval but Mnangagwa has already taken over from Zambia’s Edgar Lungu.
In 2014, after an apparent coup, Lesotho was supposed to take the position but Prime Minster Tom Thabane came back from the summit empty-handed.
But Mnangagwa will head the organ and he'll be expected to engage member states to restore stability.
Social media users have slammed the appointment.
.@WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump the whole of sadc must be hit by sanction by failing to isolate Emmerson mnangagwa due to his brutality in Zimbabwe torture abducting and killing innocent civilians!! https://t.co/IleJ8ZpeMu— The right one!! (@HeirsTry) August 17, 2019
Sadc Does not understand the depth of the crisis in Zimbabwe judging by there action of embracing Emmerson mnangagwa in TANZANIAN— The right one!! (@HeirsTry) August 17, 2019
.@SADC_News is now captured by Emmerson mnangagwa and zanupf gvt they way they take lightly Zimbabwean crisis in the face of barbarism cultism abduction torture and killing it's bad .@_AfricanUnion .@UN @UKParliament @BBCAfrica https://t.co/IleJ8ZpeMu— The right one!! (@HeirsTry) August 17, 2019
