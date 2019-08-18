Maimane: Mkhwebane lacks impartiality, technical ability to do job of PP
The opposition party says under her tenure the office of the Public Protector has been reduced to an arm of a certain faction within the ANC.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive has reaffirmed the party’s stance that Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is unfit to hold office and Parliament must initiate an inquiry into her fitness without delay.
The opposition party says under her tenure the office of the Public Protector has been reduced to an arm of a certain faction within the ANC.
In a statement released after the party’s federal executive meeting this weekend, leader Mmusi Maimane again criticised Mkhwebane.
“Mkhwebane lacks both the impartiality and technical ability required to justify her continued occupation of the role of Public Protector, and there is little evidence to suggest otherwise. She must be removed at once.”
This comes after yet another adverse finding against the advocate. On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that she personally pay 7.5% of the DA and lobby group Casac’s legal fees in the Vrede dairy farm review matter. The two parties successfully had the Public Protector’s report on the Estina dairy farm project reviewed and set aside.
The High Court found that Mkhwebane failed in her constitutional duties and that her dereliction of duty was worse in this matter than in the Bankorp matter and she turned a blind eye to the poor.
Popular in Politics
-
DA calls for urgent intervention to rescue SA's economy
-
Good party ‘unaware of unhappiness’ as treasurer resigns
-
DA wants urgent Parly debate on Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
-
ANC lies, rape and murder: Maphatsoe says he has all the ‘shocking’ files
-
Mkhwebane: The media ‘problematised’ Guptas, Zuma
-
Magashule: Interim WC PEC can tap into experience of Brown, Rasool
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.