Maimane: Mkhwebane lacks impartiality, technical ability to do job of PP

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) federal executive has reaffirmed the party’s stance that Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is unfit to hold office and Parliament must initiate an inquiry into her fitness without delay.

The opposition party says under her tenure the office of the Public Protector has been reduced to an arm of a certain faction within the ANC.

In a statement released after the party’s federal executive meeting this weekend, leader Mmusi Maimane again criticised Mkhwebane.

“Mkhwebane lacks both the impartiality and technical ability required to justify her continued occupation of the role of Public Protector, and there is little evidence to suggest otherwise. She must be removed at once.”

This comes after yet another adverse finding against the advocate. On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria ordered that she personally pay 7.5% of the DA and lobby group Casac’s legal fees in the Vrede dairy farm review matter. The two parties successfully had the Public Protector’s report on the Estina dairy farm project reviewed and set aside.

The High Court found that Mkhwebane failed in her constitutional duties and that her dereliction of duty was worse in this matter than in the Bankorp matter and she turned a blind eye to the poor.